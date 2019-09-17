This company will pay you to drink coffee

Business.org is looking for a Starbucks junkie to ditch corporate coffee chains and try switching to locally owned shops for one month.

(FOX NEWS) – Calling all coffee addicts.

This company wants to pay you to drink some joe.

Business.org is looking for one person to go on the ultimate coffee drinking journey.

You’ll get paid $1,000 dollars to visit at least eight coffee shops in one month.

But, there’s a catch.

Your caffeine fix has to come from a locally-owned cafe and not a corporate chain.

The ideal candidate is a self-proclaimed Starbucks junkie willing to share their experience on social media.

The company is aiming to support small businesses and figure out the pros and cons of going local.

If you think you have what it takes to ditch Starbucks for a month, you have until September 30th to submit an application.