(FOX NEWS) – Listen up outdoor enthusiasts.

There’s some new gear available to help you combat pesky mosquitos.

This foldable chair will let you enjoy nature without getting eaten alive by it.

The seat features a mesh shield to keep you safe from mosquitos mean while, a specialized canopy keeps you safe from the sun’s harmful rays.

It also comes complete with a cup holder and folds down for easy transport.

The seat is made by the brand “Kelsyus” and is available on Amazon for just over $60.