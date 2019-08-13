This beer company wants to pay your rent for a year

Keystone Light kicking off a contest to entice millennial beer drinkers. Thirteen lucky fans will win free rent in the form of a $12,000 check.

(FOX NEWS) – Struggling to make rent this month?

Keystone Light wants to help out.

The beer company launching a giant giveaway to lift up the spirits of millennial beer drinkers.

Prizes include an inflatable chair, shower curtain, hawaiian shirt and a chandelier.

But it’s the top prize that’s creating all the buzz on social media.

Thirteen lucky fans will win a $12,000 check to put towards their rent.

All you have to do is enter online by the end of September for a chance to win.

The only catch?

You must live in the US and be at least 21 years old.