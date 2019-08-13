This beer company wants to pay your rent for a year

(FOX NEWS) – Struggling to make rent this month?
Keystone Light wants to help out.
The beer company launching a giant giveaway to lift up the spirits of millennial beer drinkers.
Prizes include an inflatable chair, shower curtain, hawaiian shirt and a chandelier.
But it’s the top prize that’s creating all the buzz on social media.
Thirteen lucky fans will win a $12,000 check to put towards their rent.
All you have to do is enter online by the end of September for a chance to win.
The only catch?
You must live in the US and be at least 21 years old.