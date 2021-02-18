Thirsty Thursday with Rich and Dana: Elijah Craig Hot Toddy

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –It’s a drink that can be traced back to the 1600’s. Some say it’s the best way to sooth a sore throat. You could say it’s the best way to warm up this week.

Here are the recipes for the hot and cold toddy.

Hot Toddy:
2 oz.  Elijah Craig Bourbon
1 oz Honey Syrup (2:1 Ratio)
4 oz Hot Water
Garnish:  Half Lemon Wheel Studded with Cloves

Cold Toddy: (Time for some fun)
2 oz Elijah Craig Bourbon
1 oz Honey Syrup (2:1 Ratio)
.75oz Fresh Lemon Juice
Top with Snow
Garnish & Stir:  With a Cinnamon Stick

