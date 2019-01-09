Things You Do That Your Dog Actually Hates

Man’s best friend may be getting really irritated with mankind.

Dog behavioral experts breaking down some things your furry friend hates.

For starters, Fido finds dress up to be dismal.

Most hate the feel of clothes.

Dogs also see getting pet on the head as a threatening gesture.

Like most animals, they take in their surroundings through their noses, so, they don’t enjoy being rushed on their walks.

No one likes being woken up from a deep sleep, and the same goes for dogs.

Fireworks can scare them, but, locking them in a room or garage can scare them even more. Experts suggest making plans to get dogs far away from locations with fireworks instead.

A few more things dogs find just doggone awful include bringing home a new baby, staring into their eyes, giving them hugs, watching t-v for hours, and having different owners with different rules.