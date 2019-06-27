Things to remember when buying fireworks

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Fireworks are now on sale across the state but that does not mean it is legal to have or set them off just anywhere.

As people plan their July 4 celebrations, they should know the City of Amarillo has an ordinance in place which bans the possession or use of fireworks within city limits.

If you have already purchased fireworks and have plans to light them out in the country, there are still plenty of places which are off-limits.

Lt. Ken Dougherty with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office said that is why it is best to have a plan of action before heading off to your nearest fireworks stand to make a big purchase.

“People don’t have a lot of good places to shoot them off. You can’t go onto somebody’s private property. You have to have an owner’s permission if you’re going to enter their property to shoot fireworks off outside in the county. You cannot use the sides of the road. You’re not allowed to park on the side of the road and fire fireworks off that way either,” said Lt. Dougherty.

Lt. Dougherty said after midnight on July 4, it is illegal to buy more fireworks.

You are encouraged to properly dispose of any fireworks you might have leftover before coming back into city limits.