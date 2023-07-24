WACO, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — Imagine coming to a place of worship and having to endure temperatures as severe as the ones outside.

This is all because someone decided to steal a church’s HVAC units. On July 15, Pastor Larrye Weaver of the Brookview Community Church was shocked to discover that two of the churches HVAC units were stolen.

According to Pastor Weaver, the individuals responsible for the theft sawed off the metal bars protecting the units, cut the wires that connected them to the building and dug up the locks that kept them rooted to the ground. He believes the theft occurred between July 13 and 14, and now shares why he is hurt by these actions of others.

“I was very angry. But then I began to think about it,” says Pastor Weaver. “I said to myself, if somebody would take air conditioning units from a church when the global community is experiencing a hot wave like we’re experiencing right now, there are problems that are definitely greater than this temporary situation.”

He also says the church has had to make adjustments, but they all remain in good spirits – as this is a sign of greater things to come for those at Brookview.

A police report has been filed, and now members wait for law enforcement to do their part. In the meantime, members of the Brookview Community Church are calling on the community to help replace the HVAC units to restore cooling in the church.

Organizers have started a GoFundMe with hopes to raise $30,000 for both units. Insurance has rejected the church’s claim to assist in financial recovery efforts.

Pastor Weaver shares what he would like to see from the community above all things, “I believe as a community at large we need to offer cool breezes of love, expressions of love, even more so now smiles and hugs, and helping people out with clothing and food and being more merciful and being more forgiving.”

Pastor Weaver says Saturday services will continue at the Brookview Community Church, and you can find more information about their GoFundMe by clicking here.