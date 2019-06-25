There’s a scientific reason your leftovers taste so good

Some things only get better with time including many of your leftover meals.

If you find that heating up a plate of leftovers tastes better one or two days after its been sitting in the fridge, you’re not alone!

Turns out there is scientific evidence proving some foods get better over time!

According to the Institute of Food Technologists, chemical reactions in food continue taking place even after its been cooked!

The new molecules created in these reactions can enhance the flavor in your leftovers making your day or two old meal even tastier than when it was first prepared!