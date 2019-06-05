Theodore Roosevelt Shotgun on display at Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum

A piece of presidential history is now featured at the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum.

The museum recently received a Fox F-Grade shotgun once owned by President Theodore Roosevelt.

“It is an incredible piece of history,” Stephanie Price said. “It speaks to President Theodore Roosevelt’s hobbies. He was an avid hunter, and this went on his 1909 African safari with him.”

The gun is shown with it’s case, accessories and a set of the 26th president’s pajamas, which historians believe he used to clean the gun.

“There’s some really wonderful details in it,” Price explained. “You can see the signature of the gun maker and things like that. Also, on the top of the barrels it says ‘For Theodore Roosevelt,’ so just seeing a living piece of American history like that people have been so excited.”

The gun was purchased at auction in 2010 for more than $860,000. The purchaser is West Texas A&M Alumnus Jason Roselius. Roselius died in a tragic accident in 2017, but his family said it was always his wish to loan the relic to the PPHM.

“He loved Theodore Roosevelt,” Jay Roselius, Jason’s father explained. “Matter of fact, his life was kind of centered around Theodore Roosevelt. They both love nature, and the outdoors, and the wildlife.”

“I think it’s really a testament to his character that he purchased this gun never feeling like it was his but that it belonged to the museum and belonged to the people of the panhandle, so they could see it,” Price said.

The gun will be on display at the museum through the end of the summer.