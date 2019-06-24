Start saving those pennies now because a dream vacation on this private island resort costs a lot more than just pocket change.

The world’s most expensive resort is taking reservations.

The gorgeous Banwa private island is located in the Philippines, off the coast of Manila.

But, before you start packing. Check out the price tag.

In order to stay at this beautiful luxury inclusive resort, you’ll have to shell out $100,000 per night!

Guests of the Banwa private island will enjoy beachfront views from their private villa. A full staff of chefs, spas, and guided activities around the island.