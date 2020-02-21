‘The Voice’ Returns to NBC Monday Night

(NBC) “The Voice” returns Monday night.
This season, there’s a new coach joining the ranks: Nick Jonas. He’s no stranger to “The Voice” stage, and he’s even served as a mentor in the past.
“The Voice” airs Monday at 8 p.m. EST, followed by a special preview of the new “Little Big Shots”, now hosted by Melissa McCarthy AT 10 p.m. EST.
Read and watch more: http://bit.ly/2jYjDeX
