‘The Voice’ Returns to NBC Monday Night

Nick Jonas joins the coaching ranks on "The Voice", starting Monday night.

(NBC) “The Voice” returns Monday night.

This season, there’s a new coach joining the ranks: Nick Jonas. He’s no stranger to “The Voice” stage, and he’s even served as a mentor in the past.

“The Voice” airs Monday at 8 p.m. EST, followed by a special preview of the new “Little Big Shots”, now hosted by Melissa McCarthy AT 10 p.m. EST.

Read and watch more: http://bit.ly/2jYjDeX

More from MyHighPlains.com: