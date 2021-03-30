‘The Voice’: Ariana Grande to join as coach for season 21

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — On Tuesday, the multi-platinum global recording artist Ariana Grande announced she will join be a coach for the upcoming cycle of NBC’s “The Voice.”

“I’m so honored and excited to join ‘The Voice’ family! I have been a huge fan of the show for such a long time” Grande said in a statement. “I can’t wait to go head-to-head with the incredible coaches, get to know these new artists and help to take their craft to the next level.”

The Grammy Award winner will be joined by returning coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton, for the Fall 2021 cycle.

Grande was the first artist to hold the top three Billboard Hot 100 spots since the Beatles in 1964 with “7 Rings,” “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored,” and “Thank U, Next.”

In 2020, she became the first and only artist to have five singles debut at #1 in the chart’s history. At age 27, she has delivered five platinum-selling albums and surpassed 35 billion streams.

“As an undeniable force in pop music, Ariana’s inimitable success in the music industry is extraordinary,” Jenny Groom, Executive Vice President of Unscripted Content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming said in a statement. “We were thrilled to learn that she is a true fan of ‘The Voice’ and know that this enthusiasm will add to her impact as a dynamic coach.”

The Battle Rounds for Season 20 of “The Voice,” with current coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend, and Blake Shelton, continue Monday, April 5 and April 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.