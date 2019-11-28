The Undefeated: Dumas, Bushland, and Canadian look to remain unbeaten

Now in its sixteenth year, the St. Jude Thanks and Giving® campaign has transformed the holiday season into a time of giving thanks by raising awareness and funds for the ongoing battle to end childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. The campaign unites celebrities, media, retail and corporate partners in asking consumers to donate while they shop and support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude.

What began as a holiday-focused fundraising effort by St. Jude, has now grown into an annual tradition that has raised more than $1 billion to help St. Jude continue the fight against childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. These funds are critical to ensure that no family ever receives a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food. Kicking off Thanksgiving week and running through the end of December, consumers can support St. Jude while they shop at a variety of businesses representing a cross-section of premier brands in retail, restaurant, travel, hospitality, media and beyond.