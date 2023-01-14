SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas is one of the largest states in the U.S. with 254 counties, so it can be challenging to decide where in the state to live. We have compiled a list of the top 25 best counties to live in Texas using rankings from Niche to help.

Niche ranks counties by various factors, including public schools, educational attainment, cost of living, and housing based on key statistics from the U.S. Census, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and expert insights.

The majority of the counties that made the list are located in central-east Texas, with a few exceptions. A major difference between the counties in the top five and the counties in the bottom five is the rate of violent crimes committed. Counties in the bottom five tend to show a higher rate of violent crime (calculated per 100,000 residents every year) than the counties in the top five.

#25 Wichita County

This county is new to the rankings.

Population: 132,154

Median home value: $103,200

Median rent: $822

Median household income: $49,710

Top public schools: Sheppard Air Force Base Elementary School W.F. George Middle School West Foundation Elementary School

Top private schools: Christ Academy Wichita Christian School Bible Baptist Christian School

Top places to live: Wichita Falls Iowa Park Burkburnett Electra Pleasant Valley



#24 Bell County

Bell County was No. 23 in 2021. Tom Green County was No. 24 in 2021 but did not make the list in 2022.

Population: 355,700

Median home value: $153,500

Median rent: $946

Median household income: $54,987

Top public schools: Lakewood Elementary School Holland Elementary School Tarver Elementary School

Top private schools: Holy Trinity Catholic High School Central Texas Christian School Memorial The Christian School

Top places to live: Belton Harker Heights Morgan’s Point Resort Temple Nolanville



#23 Hays County

This county made rank No. 16 in 2021, falling back to rank No. 23 in 2022.

Population: 222,827

Median home value: $258,000

Median rent: $1,168

Median household income: $68,724

Top public schools: Sycamore Springs Elementary School Sycamore Springs Middle School Dripping Springs Middle School

Top private schools: San Marcos Academy Aesa Prep Academy Veritas Academy

Top places to live: Buda Dripping Springs Woodcreek Wimberley Kyle



#22 McLennan County

This county fell back one spot from No. 21 in 2021 to No. 22 in 2022.

Population: 254,045

Median home value: $152,700

Median rent: $886

Median household income: $50,210

Top public schools: Midway High School Spring Valley Elementary School River Valley Middle School

Top private schools: Vanguard College Preparatory School Live Oak Classical School Bishop Louis Reicher Catholic School

Top places to live: Woodway Hewitt Lorena Robinson Mcgregor



#21 Chambers County

Chamber County fell back from rank 18 in 2021 to rank 21 in 2022.

Population: 42,571

Median home value: $224,400

Median rent: 990

Median household income: $95,989

Top public schools: Barbers Hill El North Barbers Hill El South Barbers Hill Middle South

Top private schools: N/A

Top places to live Mont Belvieu Old River-Winfree Winni Stowell Cove



#20 Bexar County

Bexar County jumper from No. 25 in 2021 to No. 20 in 2022.

Population: 1,978,826

Median home value: $171,200

Median rent: $1,048

Median household income: $58,288

Top public schools: BASIS San Antonio- Shavano Campus Health Careers Highschool Reagan High School

Top private schools: Keystone School Saint Mary’s Hall TMI Episcopal

Top places to live: Terrell Hills Northeast Inner Loop Alamo Heights Oakland Estates Olmos Park



#19 Taylor County

Taylor County fell back a few ranks from No. 17 in 2021 to No. 19 in 2022.

Population: 137,521

Median home value: $137,600

Median rent: $921

Median household income: $55,568

Top public schools: Wylie West Elementary School Wylie Junior High School Academy for Technology, Engineering, Math & Science Wylie Intermediate School

Top private schools: St. John’s Episcopal School Cornerstone Christian School A Habitat for Learning

Top places to live: Abilene Potosi Tye Lawn Buffalo Gap



#18 Dallas County

Dallas County fell back some from 2021 being No. 12 to being No. 18 in 2022.

Population: 2,622,634

Median home value: $193,900

Median rent: $1,159

Median household income: $61,870

Top public schools: School for the Talented & Gifted School of Science & Engineering Coppell High School

Top private schools: St. Marks School of Texas Greenhill School The Hockaday School

Top places to live: Cottonwood Creek South Heights Park Canyon Creek South Coppell University park



#17 Harris County

In 2021 Harris County was ranked No. 14.

Population: 4,680,609

Median home value: $189,400

Median rent: $1,115

Median household income: $63,022

Top public schools: Carnegie Vanguard High School Debakey H.S. for Health Prof. Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

Top private schools: The Awty International School The Village School the Kinkaid School

Top places to live: Nassau Bay Spring Valley Village Astrodome Area Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park Kingwood Area



#16 Tarrant County

Tarrant County moved up from No. 22 in 2021 to No. 16 in 2022.

Population: 2,077,153

Median home value: $209,600

Median rent: $1,142

Median household income: $70,306

Top public schools: Carroll Senior High School Westlake Academy Colleyville Heritage High School

Top private schools: Trinity Valley School Forth Worth Country Day School The Oakridge School

Top places to live: Southlake Colleyville Keller Grapevine Euless



#15 Brazoria County

This county was ranked No. 19 in 2022 and jumped forward to rank No. 15 in 2022.

Population: 368,062

Median home value: $213,100

Median rent: $1,161

Median household income: $83,325

Top public schools: Glenda Dawson High School Silvercrest Elementary School Shadycrest Elementary School

Top private schools: Brazosport Christian School Living Stones Christian School Angleton Christian School

Top places to live: Pearland Brookside Village Lake Jackson Clute Manvel



#14 Kendall County

Kendall County jumped one spot from being ranked No. 15 in 2021 to No. 14 in 2022.

Population: 45,491

Median home value: $378,500

Median rent: $1,278

Median household income: $98,692

Top public schools: Boerne- Samuel V. Champion High School Cibolo Creek Elementary School Boerne Middle School South

Top private schools: Geneva School of Boerne Crestmont Christian Preparatory School Hill Country Montessori School

Top places to live: Boerne Comfort



#13 Randall Country

Randall County was ranked No. 9 in 2021 and ranked No. 13 in 2022.

Population: 136,005

Median home value: $174,100

Median rent: $947

Median household income: $68,186

Top public schools: Greenways Intermediate School Hillside Elementary School Crestview Elementary School

Top private schools: Ascension Academy Holy Cross Catholic Academy St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School

Top places to live: Canyon Lake Tanglewood Timbercreek Canyon Palisades



#12 Galveston County

Galveston County was ranked No. 20 in 2021 and moved up to rank No. 12 in 2022.

Population: 337,600

Median home value: $212,600

Median rent: $1,106

Median household income: $74,633

Top public schools: Friendswood High School Westwood Elementary School Windsong Intermediate School

Top private schools: O’Connell College Preparatory School Bay Area Christian School Trinity Episcopal School

Top places to live: Friendswood League City Clear lake Shore Kemah Galveston



#11 Brazos County

Brazos County maintained its rank of No. 11 from 2021 to 2022.

Population: 226,370

Median home value: $217,700

Median rent: $966

Median household income: $50,289

Top public schools: College Station High School Pebble Creek Elementary School A&M Consolidated High School

Top private schools: Allen Academy Brazos Christian School St. Joseph Catholic School

Top places to live: College Station Bryan Wixon Valley Kurten Millican



#10 Comal County

Comal County fell back from ranking No. 8 in 2021 to ranking No. 10 in 2022.

Population: 148,921

Median home value: $293,600

Median rent: $1,192

Median household income: $80,781

Top public schools: Hoffmann Lane Elementary School Smithson Valley Middle School Rahe Bulverde Elementary School

Top private schools: Living Rock Academy St. John Paul II Catholic High School Bracken Christian School

Top places to live: Garden Ridge Fair Oaks Ranch New Braunfels Bulverde Canyon Lake



#9 Brewster County

This county jumped way ahead in the rankings having been No. 13 in 2021 to No. 9 in 2022.

Population: 9,231

Median home value: $171,700

Median rent: $698

Median household income: $45,296

Top public schools: Marathon Independent School District Alpine High School Alpine Middle School

Top private schools: Alpine Christian School Alpine Montessori School

Top places to live: Alpine Marathon Study Butte



#8 Lubbock County

This county was ranked No. 6 in 2021.

Population: 308,392

Median home value: $149,200

Median rent: $946

Median household income: $53,425

Top public schools: Crestview Elementary School Bennett Elementary School Talkington School for Young Women Leaders

Top private schools: All Saints Episcopal School Christ the King Cathedral School Lubbock Christian School

Top places to live: Wolfforth Lubbock Shallowater Slaton Idalou



#7 Rockwall County

Rockwall was No. 5 in 2021.

Population: 101,175

Median home value: $283,000

Median rent: $1,472

Median household income: $105,956

Top public schools: Celia Hays Elementary School New Elementary School Grace Hartman Elementary School

Top private schools: Heritage Christian Academy The Fulton School Providence Academy

Top places to live: Rockwall Heath Fate McLendon-Chisholm Royse City



#6 Montgomery County

This county jumped from No. 10 in 2021 to No. 6 in 2022.

Population: 590,188

Median home value: $248,100

Median rent: $1,231

Median household income: $83,274

Top public schools: College Park High School The Woodlands High School Tough Elementary School

Top private schools: The John Cooper School The Woodland Christian Academy Esprite International Academy

Top places to live: The Woodlands Oak Ridge Ranch Shenanfoah Conroe Woodbranch



#5 Williamson County

Williamson gained a few ranks going into 2022 having been No. 7 in 2021.

Population: 570,437

Median home value: $282,700

Median rent: $1,368

Median household income: $90,834

Top public schools: Westwood High IB World School Meridian World School Cedar Park High School

Top private schools: Hill Country Christian School of Austin St. Dominic Savio Catholic High School Grace Academy

Top places to live: Bushy Creek Cedar Park round Rock Leander Georgetown



#4 Denton County

Denton County had maintained its No. 4 rank since 2021

Population: 861,690

Median home value: $297,100

Median rent: $1,269

Median household income: $90,354

Top public schools: Ready High School Flower Mound High School; Wakeland High School

Top private schools: Liberty Christian Academy Legacy Christian Academy The Clariden School

Top places to live: Flower Mound Trophy Club Double Oak Highland Villiage Lantana



#3 Travis County

Travis County has maintained its No. 3 rank from 2021 and also ranked No. 20 best county to live in America.

Population: 1,250,884

Median home value: $347,700

Median rent: $1,348

Median household income: $80,668

Top public schools: Liberal Arts & Science Academy Westlake High School Vandegrift High School

Top private schools: St. Stephen’s Episcopal School St. Andrews Episcopal School Austin Peace Academy

Top places to live: Old Enfield Gateway Downtown Triangle State Hyde Park



#2 Fort Bend Country

Fort Bend County has maintained its No. 2 rank from 2021 and also ranked No. 15 in the best counties to live in America.

Population: 790,892

Median home value: $277,600

Median rent: $1,474

Median household income: $100,189

Top public schools: Seven Lakes High School Clements High School Obra D. Tompkins High School

Top private schools: Fort Bend Christian Academy Logos Preparatory Academy Calvary Episcopal Preparatory

Top places to live: Cinco Ranch Sugar Land Greatwood New Territory Fulshear



#1 Collin County

Collin County has been rated the No. 1 best place to live in Texas and the No. 5 best county to live in America. Collin County was also the No. 1 best county to live in Texas in 2021. This is based on a majority of residents owning their homes in Collin County. Additionally, there are a lot of highly rated and reviewed restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. According to Niche, many families and young professionals live in the area and residents tend to be conservative. The public schools in Collin County are highly rated, as well.