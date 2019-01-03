“The Titan Games” Debuts

by: Mark Barger

(NBC) When Dwayne Johnson sought inspiration for his new competition series “The Titan Games,” he turned to a word from his Polynesian heritage.

“It’s called mana. Mana means spirit and power. And the mana in this arena is real,” he says. 

“The Titan Games” will bring together men and women from everyday jobs for a series of daunting, head-to-head physical challenges.

“A lot of them can’t walk out of here on their own accord. They have to get helped out,” Johnson says.

The ones who make it through advance to an ultimate challenge at Mt. Olympus, and the chance to win $100,000.

