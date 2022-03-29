AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with The Texas Panhandle War Memorial report that they celebrated Vietnam Veterans Day on Tuesday, March 29.

March 29 in the year of 1973 marks the day combat and combat supports units withdrew from south Vietnam.

Former Amarillo Mayor Paul Harpole hosted the gathering sharing his experience in the war and also the significance of honoring those who served the country in the Vietnam war.

“When we left Vietnam we it away we hid it, And now were asked to speak and asked to talk about what happened, The nation has thanked us a lot over the last 20 years but prior to that we didn’t say much so it means a lot personally,” said Paul Harpole.

For more information on the Vietnams veterans visit, here.