AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Sycamore at Park Central announced it hosted its third annual Walk Around the Block today at the Sycamore and started at 9:30 a.m. to support Alzheimer’s awareness.

According to the press release, the event was open to the public. Staff members, residents, and family members came together to show support for Alzheimer’s by making posters, wearing purple, and joining together to walk around the block.

“We started the Walk Around the Block in September of 2021 when staff and residents could not attend the city’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s due to logistics and COVID precautions,” said Sheila Lopez, Assisted Living Manager, The Sycamore. “One of our staff members suggested doing a walk around the block with the residents instead. Little did we know, we had started one of our favorite and most meaningful traditions here at Park Central.”