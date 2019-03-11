The Snooze Button Could Do More Harm Than Good

That snooze button may not be all it’s cracked up to be.

Doctors say trying to grab an extra 10 minutes at the end of a night of sleep is anything but restorative, because it interrupts late-stage REM sleep, and can cause a “fight or flight” response in the body.

Sleep researchers at the Cleveland Clinic say by going back to sleep you’re continuing this “interrupted sleep” pattern, which can increase blood pressure and heart rate.

Experts say the best thing to do is make sure you’re getting a solid seven or eight hours of sleep a night.

They warn– if you find yourself overly dependent on the snooze button, you may want to take a look at your sleep habits in general.