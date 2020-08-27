The Show Must Go On! Dolly Parton & Jason CoZmo!

(ABC4 NEWS, SALT LAKE CITY, UT) In this episode of Jessop’s Journal, I got to sit down with Dolly Parton, Lucille Ball, and Carol Channing. Pretty cool lineup.

Okay, it was a guy named Jason CozMo that is female impersonator that plays those ladies and more. How good is he? Let’s just say that a picture of him and Dolly Parton (yes – the real one) on the “red carpet” for a movie premiere went viral.

Jason told me; “I got cast is a film called Dumplin on Netflix. I was handpicked by the screenwriter. There’s a scene where they’re all these Dolly drag queens. She says we need one that is a true Dolly impersonator. It was absolutely fabulous.”

Jason told me the backstory to the now-famous picture; “Oh my gosh. I didn’t get a picture. And my Mom was like, don’t worry. There’re all those photographers. I’m they’re not going to post any pictures of me. I’m a nobody. All these stars are out here. I just thought that’s that. I’m not going to get any picture. And the next morning we left to come back to Salt Lake, and it was viral. Like all over the world. It’s pretty cool. So, I had to forgive my Mom because the picture did get out there.” COV-19 has changed live entertainment. For a while there, everything was shut down. People may not realize that Jason’s “Viva La Diva Show” is his “9 to 5” job (couldn’t resist the bad Dad joke…and technically he performs mostly in the evening, but I digress). Jason explained; “We are now able to provide a very safe environment to come and have a fun night. Follow the rules. Wear your masks. Use your hand sanitizer. If you’re not feeling good. Stay home. Sell your tickets to someone else. No refunds… I’m kidding.”

Why does he do his shows? Partly, it’s just part of who he is. The other part is the feedback and fun. He told me a story with a sparkle in his eye; “For two years in a row, we had a lady come and celebrate her 101 birthday and 102 birthdays. Her name is Romaine. You’ve lived through everything. Presidents and wars and everything else and now you’re here. I might be the last thing you see. And she says I wouldn’t have it any other way. I asked her what’s your advice? Your one-hundred-and-one, one-hundred-and-two years old. She said have fun. Just have fun. And we need to. Especially now. Life is so serious. Life is so scary. We need to be safe. But we need to have fun. We need to escape. We need to love.”

This article contains sponsored content.