The Secret To Brewing The Perfect Cup Of Coffee

The hidden hack you need to know to get the perfect cup of morning joe?

According to Food Network Star Alton Brown just add salt.

He says that salt helps eliminate the bitter taste of the beans in your brew.

Suggesting the magic combination is two tablespoons of ground coffee and a quarter teaspoon of kosher salt in every cup of water you use to make your coffee.

Adding that the salt can also help smooth out the stale taste a lot of water stored in your coffee machine tank can have.