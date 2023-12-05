AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The national leader of The Salvation Army announced a bell-ringing challenge to communities around the country this Saturday to engage donors and supporters and raise funds to support year-round Salvation Army services.

“It’s that time again, and we’re all thinking about Christmas. During a four-hour window of time on Dec. 9, I want to challenge you to go out and raise more money than I do at a Salvation Army Kettle in your community,” said Commissioner Kenneth Hodder, National Commander for The Salvation Army in the USA. “I’m going to be standing at my local Walmart Store, and if you have a Walmart in your community that’s a great place to start. If not, you can ring at your best kettle location. Last year we raised almost 3 million dollars in the four-hour window during this challenge.”

According to The Salvation Army, the National Commander’s challenge will include local supporters, partners, volunteers, Salvation Army Officers, employees, and Advisory Board members this year.

“We’re excited to be participating in the National Commander’s fundraising challenge here in Amarillo,” said Major Tex Ellis Jr., with The Salvation Army of Amarillo. “If you’d like to be part of the bell ringing team on Saturday, December 9, please let me know, and we certainly encourage everyone to visit the kettle at Sam’s Club on Westgate Parkway between 1-5 p.m. and drop in a donation.”

The Salvation Army stated that it still has Angels that have yet to be adopted. Friday is the last day to adopt and return gifts for an “angel” as part of the annual Angel Tree program.

“Our community of donors, partners, and volunteers is what keeps The Salvation Army Angel Tree program alive year after year,” said Ellis. “Your kindness ensures every child has a gift to open on Christmas morning, and parents don’t have to decide between paying bills or buying toys. Please Help today by adopting an angel.”

If you would like to make a child’s Christmas wishes come true but do not have time to shop, The Salvation Army said to go to www.salvationarmyamarillo.org to purchase a gift from the Walmart Online Angel Tree or make a donation.