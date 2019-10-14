The Salvation Army Angel Tree registration begins

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Each year, in hundreds of cities across the United States, The Salvation Army provides Christmas assistance to families in need through the Angel Tree program. The program provides opportunities for generous donors, families and businesses to purchase and personalize a gift for a child or senior citizen in need. Angel Trees are typically set up at shopping centers and malls. In addition, corporations may choose to decorate a Christmas tree at their place of business with Angels for employees to adopt. After an Angel is chosen and gifts are purchased, the items are returned to The Salvation Army Angel Tree location to be distributed in time for Christmas.

Angel Tree registration will take place at The Salvation Army Chapel located at 2101 S Van Buren Street in Amarillo, for two weeks – October 14-18, and October 28-November 1 – 1-5 PM on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 1-8 PM on Tuesday and Thursday. No children allowed at registration.

Applicants will need to bring the following items to register children from birth to age 13:

Photo identification – Current driver’s license or state/country issued ID

Proof of Guardianship with child’s date of birth/birth certificate, birth facts from the hospital, legal documents

Proof residency – Current ID or rental agreement or current household bill

Proof of income – Government assistance (TANF, Medicaid, Food Stamps), current paycheck stubs, or notarized letter from your employer to include their contact and your current income

Only a parent or legal guardian may register a child – from birth to age 13. Proof of guardianship must be provided.

“The Angel Tree is one of The Salvation Army’s best supported programs and makes it possible for more than 1,500 children in and around Amarillo to open gifts on Christmas morning,” said Major David Atkins, Commanding Officer for The Salvation Army. “We are grateful for this very special ministry and for the generous donors and volunteers who will work alongside The Salvation Army this Christmas.”

The Salvation Army has a range of volunteer opportunities available during the coming months including supporting the Angel Tree program, being a bell ringer and serving at community meals. For more than 80 years, The Salvation Army has served Thanksgiving and Christmas meals to approximately 800 homeless individuals and families as well as residents of Amarillo. To learn more about volunteer opportunities, please call Brenda Dollar at (806)373-6631 for more information.

The community’s support and kindness during the holidays enables The Salvation Army to assist more than 2,000 people in need in Amarillo and Canyon at Christmas. Every night of the year, lodging and meals are provided to more than 190 people at The Salvation Army shelter, with that number growing to nearly 300 nightly in winter months.