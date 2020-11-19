The Salvation Army and other area organizations collaborate for community wide Thanksgiving meal



Amarillo, Texas-(KAMR/KCIT) – Several local organizations will be holding a luncheon on Thanksgiving Day at the Amarillo Civic Center.

The City of Amarillo and the Salvation Army are requesting volunteers to help with setup, serving and cleaning for the event.

“This is a good chance for these organizations to come together and serve the community while creating a safe atmosphere and helping as many people as we can”, said Salvation Army Major Ernest Hull. “We are hoping that this can be an annual event where more organizations join our cause and celebrate the holidays with us in the future.”

Turkeys have been donated by Tyson Foods Amarillo and they will be stored and prepared in the kitchen at Hodgetown.

Other organizations involved in this event are Guyon Saunders Resource Center, Amarillo Sod Poodles, and the City of Amarillo.

The luncheon will be from 11 a.m. to 1.p.m. The meal is open to the public will consist of a traditional Thanksgiving menu.