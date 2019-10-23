The reason we crave junk food when sleepy

(CNN) — Not getting enough sleep could be the reason for junk food cravings.
A study shows people who were sleep-deprived had bigger appetites and they also had a tough time controlling their urges for carbs.
The reason?
According to researchers, when you’re sleep deprived — a hormone called “ghrelin” increases in your body and that leads to hunger.
But few of us wake up craving a salad or carrot sticks.
That’s because researchers also found that a naturally-occuring cannabis-like substance in the human body triggers cravings for fatty and sugary foods.
And not getting enough sleep makes that worse.