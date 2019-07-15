The Peddler Show at the Amarillo Civic Center comes to an end

The Peddler Show wrapped up at the Amarillo Civic Center on Sunday, July 14.

“The peddler show is a unique mix of both craft and trade vendors that come together for more than just shopping its an experience,” Caitlin Vanderberry, an event manager, stated.

The show has been coming to Amarillo for more than 30 years and has been traveling to Texas for nearly 40.

“We actually come in the spring, the summer, and the fall so we’ll be back again in October,” Vanderberry said.

More than 60 different vendors, all unique in their own way sell different products to both new and returning customers.

One vendor selling eyelashes and beauty products has been participating in the event for a little over a year. She says the show has helped her business boom.

“We wouldn’t be doing this still if it wasn’t worth our time I’ll tell you that,” Brittany Anderson, a vendor, said.

For vendors, the show is more than just selling to customers but also a way to keep in touch with like-minded people.

“The vendors are all really close we go out to dinner all the time,” Anderson stated.

The event also draws attention to local businesses in our area that many may not have known about otherwise.

“It really helps small businesses and it really helps to promote shopping local here in Amarillo,” Vanderberry explained.