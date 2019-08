Survey: 1/3 of workers would take a pay cut for unlimited vacation

(FOX NEWS) – What would you do for unlimited time off?

Would you take a pay cut?

A third of workers say they would do just that!

A new study from Allianz Global Assistance says the average worker is willing to give up — one quarter of their salary!

63 percent of those people are millennials.

Experts warning it may not be worth it since just because you have all that time off — it doesn’t mean you’ll be able to take it.