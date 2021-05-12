The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum Raptor Run takes off this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum will have a lineup of runners making their way through the West Texas A&M campus this weekend for the Raptor Run and Dino Fun.

Saturday, May 22, runners will be moving like they are getting chased in a 5k. And you can celebrate your victory with free food, dino activities, and the museum’s new Dinosaur Discoveries: Ancient Fossil, New Ideas exhibit.

The Raptor Run starts at 9am and all runners will receive a commemorative 5k metal and shirt.

Adult tickets are $50 for non-members and $40 for PPHM members. Child tickets are $30 for kids 12 and under. You must register by May 15 at the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum website.