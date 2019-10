The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum is hosting a “Through My Eyes” tour on Tuesday, October 22nd from 6 pm to 8 pm.

They will have members of the Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Hispanic Community share their history and stories about the Panhandle in unique tours that combine the Spanish and English languages. The event is hosted while we celebrate the week of Dia De Los Muertos.

For more information about the tours this week, you can visit their website, panhandleplains.org.