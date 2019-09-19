The ozone layer will completely heal in our lifetime-U.N. Alerts

At projected rates the “northern hemisphere and mid-latitude ozone will heal completely by the 2030’s”, UNEP said, with the southern hemisphere repaired by the 2050’s, and polar regions in the following decade.

(FOX NEWS) – The UN says that most parts of the ozone layer will be completely healed within the next 30 years.

The United Nation’s Environmental Agency says that the hole is the smallest it’s been in decades since 2000 parts of it have recovered at a rate of one-to-three percent every ten years.

This according to the latest scientific assessment of ozone depletion.

The healing process of the ozone later is said to be due to global efforts to cut out substances responsible for ozone destruction.