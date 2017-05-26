The Ongoing Case Against Billy Ivy, Jr.

Billy Ivy, Jr. of Amarillo is arrested on arson charges in June 2014, however, that was just the beginning of a complex murder-for-hire plot involving arson, weapons, and possibly murder. This is a timeline of the alleged charges, media coverage, and links to pertinent documents.
THE TIMELINE:
– May 2014
– May 2014
- Court documents show Joanie Ivy, Billy Glenn Ivy, Jr.’s wife, admitted to having an affair with another man, soon to be the intended victim.
- Documents show conversations began to take place between Billy Ivy and Kimber Eisenhaur for someone to set fire to the intended victim’s residence on the 2700 block of Emily Place in Amarillo, Texas.
- At some point, according to court documents, Tyree Lamont Sanford and Eisenhaur were asked by Billy Ivy to burn the intended victim’s semi-truck.
– June 2014
– June 4, 2014
- The intended victim’s truck is set on fire in Randall County. Court documents show Eisenhaur admitted to this crime, and to driving her husband to Canyon to commit the crime, which she says he carried out.
- Tyree Lamont Sanford was later arrested and charged in this arson.
- Documents show Eisenhaur later picks Billy Ivy’s photo out of a lineup as the man who hired her to set fire to the intended victim’s semi-truck.
– September 2014
– September 10, 2014
- Police say an incendiary device is thrown inside or on top of a home belonging to the intended victim’s mother, on the 2700 block of Emily Place in Amarillo, Texas. According to Amarillo Police, this case is investigated as arson, but no arrests are made.
Related: Amarillo Fire Marshals Investigating Vacant House Fire
– October 2015
– October 1, 2015
Poison and a Gun:
- According to court documents, Eisenhaur admits that in October she attempts to meet with the intended victim, and kill them with a bottle of poison, which she says Billy Ivy gave her to put in the intended victim’s drink. On another occasion, Eisenhaur says Billy Ivy gave her a “.38,” which according to court documents was an all-black semi-automatic handgun with the serial number scratched off. She did not use the gun to shoot the intended victim, and Eisenhaur says she eventually gave it back to Billy Ivy.
– April 2016
– April 29, 2016
- According to court documents, Patrick Dewayne Clemons agrees to accept money from Eisenhaur and Ivy to kill the intended victim. Documents also show Clemons traveled with Eisenhaur to the intended victim’s residence with the intention to kill him. Documents also show Clemons tried to convince Eisenhaur to go through with the murder.
– December 2016
– December 2, 2016
Nicole Moore Goes Missing:
- According to court documents, Nicole Moore is a known associate of Billy Ivy’s, who said she was leaving with Ivy to get marijuana, and tells someone she is afraid to go with Ivy, and she tried to get someone to go with her.
- According to court documents citing cell phone records, Moore and Ivy’s cell phones met up near Soncy Road and I-40 in Amarillo and traveled together westbound on I-40.
- According to court documents Moore’s cell phone hit a tower near Ivy’s ranch in rural Oldham County, Texas, and the phone shut off shortly after and has not been turned on since.
Related: Special Crimes Investigating Missing Person Nicole “Nikki” Moore
Related: Amarillo Police Needs Your Help Locating Missing Person
– January 2017
– January 6, 2017
- Moore’s abandoned vehicle is discovered in the Toys ‘R Us parking lot at I-40 and Soncy Road.
- Investigators say they believe her to be dead and say that Ivy is the primary suspect.
Related: Missing Amarillo Woman Believed to Have Been Taken
– March 2017
March 2, 2017:
- A search warrant for the rural ranch property at the 6900 block of CR 18 in Oldham County to search for Nicole Moore is issued.
- According to court documents, the property is searched for several hours from the ground and in the air.
- Court documents also show Moore is not found on the property.
March 5, 2017:
- Kimber Eisenhaur is indicted for possession of cocaine.
March 6, 2017:
- A criminal complaint alleges on this day Billy and Joanie Ivy offer to pay an employee of their ranch and possible witness to withhold information from investigators.
March 9, 2017:
Related: Billy Ivy, Jr. May Have Ties to Pregnant Woman’s Death
- Eisenhaur is charged with Attempted Capital Murder for Remuneration.
- An arrest warrant is filed for Billy Ivy.
- According to court documents, Ivy has a phone conversation with an investigator who encourages Ivy to turn himself in. Instead, documents show Ivy got into the employee and potential witness’s truck, and drove from a hospital in Amarillo, where he and family members say he was visiting his mother in the hospital, with $8,700 cash, two cell phones, two handguns, ammunition, and his passport. After a manhunt, he is arrested in Quay County, NM.
- Documents show a cell phone Ivy had in his possession at the time of his arrest had been broken into pieces, but some of the data on the phone was recovered, and he had allegedly been in contact with people from Brazil.
- Billy Ivy’s counsel contends he was planning a fishing trip to Brazil.
Related: CAPTURED: Man Wanted in Alleged Murder for Hire Plot Arrested
March 17, 2017:
- Sanford is charged with Arson in the case of the semi being lit on fire in June 2014.
Related:Third Person Wanted in Murder for Hire and Arson Case
Week of March 21, 2017:
- Investigators search the property at 6900 CR 18 Oldham County for and find a black 2016 Ford F-350 near the barn behind the house. Investigators believe physical evidence may be found linking that truck to the disappearance of Nicole Moore.
- Court documents show an employee and potential witness surrenders a black .38 semi-automatic handgun with the serial number scratched off to law enforcement.
- According to court documents, that is the gun law enforcement believe was once given to Eisenhaur to kill the intended victim.
- That employee tells law enforcement that Ivy called him from the Quay County Jail and asked him to “get rid of some pipe,” which was in the bed of the truck hidden a roping glove when Ivy was arrested.
- According to a preliminary examination detention hearing transcript, an FBI investigator testifies the employee turns over what he calls a suppressor, a 9 mm Glock, a .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun, and a black .38 semi-auto handgun with a serial removed, matching the description Eisenhaur says she was given to kill the victim.
March 27, 2017:
- Consent to search the ranch on the 6900 block of CR 8 Ivy Ranch is given.
- Investigators said they find several deep holes on the property capable of concealing evidence. They said a bright blue ammunition box can be seen at the bottom of an approximately 15-foot hole in a “cistern.” Documents show that is the same location the final cell phone ping of Nicole Moore’s phone.
March 31, 2017:
- Documents show three unmarked silencers are found during a search of the Ivy’s home in Adrian, Texas by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
- According to documents, during the search, Joanie Ivy opened a gun safe in their bedroom, which is where the firearms with silencers attached were found.
- Ivy is reportedly not a registered owner of any registered suppressors, and none of the suppressors had a serial number, which is another violation of federal law.
– April 2017
April 25, 2017:
- A complaint against Billy Ivy is filed charging him with Possession of Unregistered Firearms and Possession of Firearms Unidentified by Serial Number.
– May 2017
May 3, 2017:
- A Judge orders Ivy to be released on conditions, however; that order is stayed later in the day.
May 6, 2017:
- Joanie Ivy is arrested and charged with Tampering with a Witness. Billy Ivy is facing the same charge.
- This charge stems from a criminal complaint that they allegedly offered money to their employee and potential witness to hide information from law enforcement in early March.
May 11, 2017:
- Billy Ivy’s bond is set and the conditions of his release include him not having contact with any potential victim, having to wear a GPS monitor, and having to stay within Potter, Oldham, or Randall Counties.
Related: Billy Glenn Ivy Jr. Indicted in Randall County Murder-For-Hire Plot
May 23, 2017:
- Patrick Clemons is arrested and charged with Conspiracy to Commit Capital Murder / Remuneration and Solicitation to Commit Capital Murder / Remuneration.
- Amber Stone is charged with arson in connection with the house fire on the 2700 block of Emily Place in Amarillo.
Related: Woman Indicted in Murder-for-Hire Plot and Arson; Another Suspect Indicted for Arson
Related: Murder-for-Hire Suspect is Also Suspect in Missing Woman/Murder Case
May 31, 2017:
- Billy Glenn Ivy, Jr. makes his first federal court appearance.
Related: Billy Glenn Ivy, Jr. Makes First Federal Court Appearance
– June 2017
June 1, 2017:
- Court documents indicate Billy Glenn Ivy, Jr. will go on trial for the Federal Gun Charges starting August 7, 2017.
- Ivy is facing two federal charges and is still in custody.
Related: Trial Date Set for Billy Ivy, Jr.
June 22, 2017:
- It has been one year since Charlesetta Telford was shot outside of the Plum Creek Apartments.
- In May, court documents show investigators say Billy Ivy, Jr. may be a suspect. They believe Ivy, Jr. is the father of Charlesetta’s unborn child.
- Court documents show investigators received information that a gun that was surrendered that may have something to do with Charlesetta’s murder. Documents show the gun was found following a search warrant, which was executed at Ivy Jr.’s home in Adrian in late March.
Related: One Year Later: Family Remembers Pregnant Amarillo Woman Gunned Down at Apartment
– July 2017
July 5, 2017:
- According to court documents, Billy Ivy, Jr. plans to plead guilty to possession of an unregistered firearm.
- He is expected to make the formal plea on July 11, 2017 with sentencing coming at a later date.
July 6, 2017:
- During Ivy’s bond reduction hearing, one of Ivy’s attorneys tells the judge his client is making the plea so that he can begin accepting the punishment.
Related: Ready to Serve Time
July 11, 2017:
- Billy Glenn Ivy, Jr., pleads guilty to federal weapons charges.
- He admits to one count of possession of an unregistered firearm.
- Court documents indicate the weapon was a silencer found in Ivy’s home.
- Ivy faces as little as probation or up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he’s sentenced in October.
- He will remain in federal custody until that time.
Related: Ivy: “Guilty, Sir”
July 15, 2017:
- Randall County Jail Records show Billy Ivy, Jr. is no longer in custody.
Related: Billy Ivy, Jr. No Longer Behind Bars
– September 2017
September 7, 2017:
- Billy Ivy, Jr. is arrested for the fourth time.
- Ivy is taken to the Potter County Detention Center and booked on two counts of attempted capital murder for remuneration.
Related: NEW INFORMATION: Billy Ivy, Jr. Behind Bars Again
Related: Multi-Million Dollar Bond Set for Billy Ivy Jr. Following Latest Arrest
September 8, 2017:
- The Amarillo Police Department says a suspect was shot and killed after a standoff on the 800 block of North Forest. An Amarillo Police Canine who is a K-9 SWAT officer was also shot.
Related: UPDATE: Amarillo Police Canine Shot, Suspect Killed During SWAT Standoff
September 11, 2017:
- Billy Joe Elmore was fatally shot by police during a SWAT standoff in northwest Amarillo.
- At the time, the Special Crimes Unit was investigating Elmore’s ties to Billy Ivy.
Related: Ivy’s Ties to Man Killed by Police
September 15, 2017
- According to jail records, Billy Ivy is remanded back to federal custody.
- Potter County officials say he did not post bond for the two charges of attempted capital murder for remuneration.
Related: Billy Ivy, Jr. Back in Federal Custody
September 19, 2017
- During an appearance for bond revocation in federal court, Billy Ivy, Jr. waives his right to a revocation hearing.
Related: Billy Glenn Ivy, Junior Waived His Right to a Revocation Hearing Monday
– October 2017
October 13, 2017
- A Potter County grand jury indicts Billy Ivy, Jr. Thursday in a September 7 murder for hire plot.
Related: Billy Ivy Indicted in Two Murder for Hire Plots
October 30, 2017
- Billy Ivy faces two more counts of capital murder while remuneration.
- According to court documents, Billy Ivy tried to hire Billy Joe Elmore to kill two people.
Related: Billy Ivy, Jr. Facing More Charges
– November 2017
November 6, 2017
- Kimberly Dison, 47, and Tyler Geisdorf, 33, have been indicted in Potter County on Attempted Capital Murder while Remuneration charges.
Related: Two More Implicated in Billy Ivy, Jr. Case
November 13, 2017
- Billy Ivy, Jr. will serve nearly 3 1/2 years in federal prison for possession of an illegal weapon.
- Ivy’s attorneys asked the judge to allow the sentence to run concurrently with any sentence he may receive on state charges currently making their way through the court system.
- The judge refused that request, saying his sentence would not be influenced by other charges in other courts.
Related: Ivy Sentenced to 41 Months on Illegal Weapons Charge
November 15, 2017
- Billy Ivy, Jr. is indicted again, this time in Randall County for Arson of a Habitation.
- The Randall County Grand Jury also indicted Patrick Clemons for Conspiracy and Solicitation to Commit Capital Murder for Remuneration.
- They also indicted Amber Stone for an Arson tied to Billy Ivy in south Amarillo.
Related: One More Charge for Billy Ivy, Jr
Related: The Ivy Saga Likely to Continue for Years
– April 2018
April 5, 2018
- Amber Stone enters a guilty plea in a Randall County court for the 2014 arson connected to Billy Ivy, Jr.
Related: Woman Pleads Guilty to 2014 Arson Connected to Billy Ivy, Jr.
– May 2018
May 1, 2018
- Billy Ivy, Jr. has returned to federal custody.
- He posted bond on his four charges of attempted murder for remuneration in Potter County.
Related: Billy Ivy, Jr. Returned to Federal Custody
May 22, 2018
- A new criminal complaint has been filed in Randall County against Billy Ivy, Jr. for Capital Murder for Remuneration.
Related: Billy Ivy, Jr. Facing 6th Capital Murder for Remuneration Charge
– August 2018
August 9, 2018
- A Randall County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Billy Ivy, Jr. for Capital Murder for Remuneration.
– November 2018
November 7, 2018
- Billy Ivy, Jr. and Joanie Ivy face a civil lawsuit in Randall County that alleges the couple tried to kill the first plaintiff multiple times from 2014 through 2017 and set fire to the property of the second plaintiff.
Related: Billy Ivy, Jr. and Joanie Ivy Sued for $1 Million in Civil Suit
– April 2020
April 30, 2020
- Billy Ivy, Jr. is back in Potter County after serving time for federal weapons charges.
Related: Billy Ivy, Jr. back in Potter County jail