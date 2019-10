New findings show the most popular day to get married this year is this Saturday, October 19th.

Between the foliage and cooler weather, fall weddings are rapidly growing in popularity but this Saturday is peak season for “I do’s”.

According to two wedding websites, October 19th is 2019’s most popular wedding date with nearly 34,000 couples on these two sites alone getting married.