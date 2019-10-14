The most popular costumes people want for Halloween

Google’s “frightgeist” study reveals the top types of costumes people are searching the internet for Halloween.

(FOX NEWS) — More adults get in on the Halloween fright game and people are using Google to find out what’s hot.

The search engine tells us which costumes are leading the way.

The internet search giant’s “Frightgeist” study tells us what people want to wear to strike fun or terror into people’s hearts for Halloween.

Leading the way, “Pennywise”, the clown demon from the movie, “It”.

Searches for “witch” and “Spiderman” were two and three for popular costume searches.

Other top ten searches, dinosaurs, characters from the animated movie “Descendants”, Clowns, characters from the “Fortnite” video game, “Chucky”, themes from the 1980’s and unicorns.

Also big: pet costumes, and costumes for couples, such as from the Disney movie, “Lilo and Stitch.”