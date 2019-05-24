The Meaning Behind Memorial Day

A new survey found that only half of U.S. adults can define the holiday’s true purpose. And when asked about activities they or their family participate in, only about a quarter have attended a local patriotic event (28%), flown a flag at half-staff (23%) or visited a military or war monument memorial (22%).

Former U.S. Army Sgt. and Senior Director, University of Phoenix Office of Military and Veteran Affairs, Brian Ishmael, provides a quick history behind the meaning of Memorial Day and shares simple ways to observe the holiday.

Each year, University of Phoenix plants 10,000 flags on the Phoenix campus as a tribute to the men and women of the military who paid the ultimate sacrifice defending our freedoms.