MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Norsk Høstfest is the place where vendors are revealing their cultural talents.

And one North Dakota native is showing festivalgoers how he turns stones into world-class sculptures.

Jeff Grandbois is a professional stone sculptor and a member of the Turtle Mountain Chippewa tribe. For 38 years, his passion for sculpting has come from his Native American background and is a family tradition.

His talents have taken him to several different countries and all across the U.S., sculpting some of the most sought-after prizes.

“I did the Indy 500 car for Little Al in Albuquerque. I carved the back-to-back Super Bowl trophy for the Denver Broncos. I’m very well known for the eagles. I have roughly 1,000 sculptures throughout the world,” said Grandbois.

He is selling his orange stone sculptures at the Hostfest. They are made with a unique rock from Utah, and they are the last of their kind.