‘The Main Event City Returns’: Preview to the Raiders season opener

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Raiders are playing a very tough New Orleans Saints in its home opener at Allegiant Stadium. However, saying ‘Welcome to Las Vegas, Home of the Raiders,’ was a statement unfathomable 100, 20, even four years ago.

But now it’s a reality, and with aerial thrillers, musical killers, and sports moment chillers, few places in the world can put on a show in the throes of a pandemic like Vegas baby.

The City of Las Vegas has hosted the Stanley Cup, a tantalizing amount of title fights, and every award show not named Oscar, but never has it showcased the NFL in a $2 billion manmade marvel. That’s a whole new level of hype and history.

8 News NOW Sports Reporter Jon Tritsch has the story.