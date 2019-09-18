The LIPS lip-sync concert and dinner is coming up

The Opportunity School is stepping back in time for LIPS 2019.

The concert is an annual fundraiser for the Opportunity School that generates about 10% of their operating budget that helps provide early childhood learning and instruction for the people of the High Plains.

The event will be at the Amarillo Civic Center’s Grand Plaza on September 26th. The doors will open at 5:45 pm for cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and a silent auction. Dinner begins at 6:15, and the show begins at 8 pm.

New this year, they will have “Show Only” tickets that will allow you to see the famous lip-sync concert where people put on a high-energy performance to some of your favorite songs.