The Leadership Institute hosts campaign school

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Leadership Institute hosted a campaign school for Potter and Randall counties Saturday, August 3.

The Texas campaign school teaches people how to manage or contribute to a winning campaign.

Attendees learned how to develop a campaign strategy, determine vote goals and voter targeting, create a compelling message, and fundraise for a campaign.

“We are out here teaching people how to either run for office so they can serve on that county commission and get those potholes filled or how to talk with the school board talk to the city council members talk to the county commissioners about fixing the problems in our community,” Dena Espenscheid, explained.

The event was held at First Family Church and ran all day long.