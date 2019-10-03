The Laura Bush Institute tells us how they hope to empower women in our area at Girl Power

The Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health is hosting their GiRL (Girls in Real Life) Power event to help engage 10 to 14-year-old girls, their mothers, or other important women in their lives. The event hopes to improve their self-esteem, physical activity, internet safety, nutrition, and communication. This year’s theme is “Why be boring when you can be Flamazing?”

GiRL Power will be Tuesday, October 8th at the Amarillo Civic Center’s Regency Room. It will be from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm and will feature many different talks from leading women in the fields of science, technology, sports, and medicine.

Tickets are $5 each and are available on the Laura Bush Institute’s website.