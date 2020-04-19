The Interfaith Hunger Project of Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle offering free groceries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The Interfaith Hunger Project of Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle is lending a helping hand to those in need during this hard time.

The charity announced on Wednesday, April 15, they would begin offering free groceries for senior citizens and those of any age who have been furloughed or laid off due to the current pandemic. The charity is requiring those that come to provide a state-issued photo I.D.

The Charity said would be offering the groceries curbside, at the Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle, at 2801 Duniven Circle in Amarillo.

The charity will begin the service on Monday, April 20, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and again from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The charity said they would also do the same service again on Wednesday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and again from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

As long as the charity continues to have food or the pandemic forces them to close their doors, they said they will continue with the service.

