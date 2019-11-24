The Hope and Healing Place hosts International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day with The Texas Panhandle Suicide Prevention Coalition

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Panhandle Suicide Prevention Coalition joined others around the world in International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day event Saturday, November 23.

Suicide loss survivors came together to share their stories and find support.

Several gathered inside The Hope and Healing Place to share and listen to stories about loved ones who have died from suicide.

“Everybody’s grief is different but it is so healing to be able to be with somebody else who gets it. No one will know what it’s like to lose a child other than another parent who has lost a child,” Emily Ellis, Executive Director of The Hope and Healing Place, explained.

A parent like Rene Sharrock, who lost her son, an Army veteran, William McDaniel Sanders III, to suicide last year.

“He ended his life by suicide after a severe struggle with PTSD. He struggled for at least ten years after coming back from Afghanistan,” Sharrock stated.

Sharrock shared William’s story and their long struggle with his mental health.

William’s battle with mental health and thoughts of suicide began as a teenager which is something the Army could not change.

“Mental health issues were already there that time just made it worse,” Sharrock stated.

William’s mother encourages other veterans and those considering suicide to speak up about their problems.

“Stamp out the stigma that it’s ok to talk about it. Just try every form of therapy you can and stick with one that works,” Sharrock said.

The event highlighted the fact that there are resources in the panhandle and around the united states available

If you or anyone you know has thoughts of suicide they can dial this number for help 1-800-273-TALK.