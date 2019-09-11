The High Plains Food Bank Garden comes by to talk about some of their programs

Justin Young from The Garden talks about their Mobile Harvest program that drives around town, giving away fresh produce that they give to people in need.

The Garden will be distributing food:

Mondays from 12:30 to 1:30 pm (or while supplies last)

outside Heal the City’ Hope Garden

609 S. Carolina St.

Thursdays 11:30 am to 12:30 pm (or while supplies last)

At Acts Community Resource Center

202 S. Louisiana St.

Justin Young also talked about their partnership with Amarillo College to provide a STEM program to students eager to learn about gardening and growing food.