The High Plains Food bank announces Food Stock ’21

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The High Plains Food Bank held a press conference to announce Food Stock ’21.
The conference happened at Starlight Ranch Event Center.
They presented the concert lineup details and announced an “Early Bird” VIP pass.
Officials said the tribute concert series will provide the community with family friendly outdoor entertainment and support the food banks efforts to alleviate hunger on the High Plains.
“And this year, because of this partnership, because of Food Stock, and the support of the community prior to all this, we’re going to be able to make an impact this summer more than we really ever have, I think,” said Zach Wilson.
The High Plains Food Bank said the event is a summer partnership between them and Starlight Ranch Event Center.
