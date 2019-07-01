The “Gone With the Wind” mansion is on the market

Auction bids are set to open at one million dollars on the Georgia Mansion with a legendary movie history.

An iconic movie mansion could be yours to own.

Have you ever wanted to live like Scarlett O’Hara and Rhett Butler?

Well, now is your chance!

The Antebellum Mansion inspiring the Ashley Wilke’s estate from “Gone With the Wind” is up for sale.

Although the movie wasn’t actually shot on its property, this 1836 home is said to be the author’s inspiration behind the stunning home.

The twelve bedrooms, twelve bathroom Georgia manor has all of its old world southern charm with a reported two million dollars worth of renovations.

The bidding is set to begin at one million dollars starting on Thursday, July 4th.