The Garden at High Plains Food Bank – Backyard Chicken Workshop

BACKYARD CHICKEN WORKSHOP
JUNE 12TH 6PM-7PM AT THE GARDEN
The Garden is an urban farm that serves as a community classroom used to teach such topics as gardening basics and nutrition education. Utilizing strategic ecosystems, the Garden maximizes the use of each resource, providing a practical and sustainable model for individual gardeners to follow. The Garden focuses on community outreach, equipping students, apartment residents, and homeowners alike with the training needed to grow fresh, healthy food on a budget.
Since August 2009, the Garden project has served as a full production, all-organic urban farm and the cornerstone of our Nutrition Education Program. In 2010, the one-acre site produced 20,000 lbs of fresh produce including: watermelon, cantaloupe, cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers, lettuce, beans, and many herbs. Now, we are growing more variety than ever with a focus on heirloom plants.
