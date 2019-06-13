The Dumas Noon Lions Club hosts 73rd annual Dogie Days celebration

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)–The Dumas Noon Lions Club was charted in 1930. With more than 200 members, it is one of the largest Lions Clubs in the world.

The Lions Club has hosted its annual Dogie Days celebration each summer for 73 years now. That celebration represents the majority of the funds the lions raise.

The club meets once a week and talks about how to better the Dumas community.

Head Wrangler Phil Guerra said last year, the Lions Club raised more than $100,000 at Dogie Days and they gave back more than $117,000 to the community.

“Our slogan is ‘We serve,’ and we really feel like that’s what we do,” Guerra said. “We discuss the things that we want to go out and do in our community or we’ll look at organizations that have asked for funds and we see if we can fund them, but we try to support our community in return for putting on the things that we do with the Lions Club.”

Guerra said the biggest draws at Dogie Days are the barbecue and a drawing to win a car. You can buy tickets to win until 8:55 Saturday night. The drawing will be at 9 p.m.