The Drunken Oyster receives SBA Paycheck Protection Program loan

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Drunken Oyster, is known for its fresh seafood and vibrant decor.

The once-popular hang out is now finding ways to keep their doors open like many other small businesses in town. Thanks to a new loan there may be a light at the end of the tunnel.

“We applied for our PPP here at The Drunken Oyster about ten days ago and we got word from our bank that the funding has come through,” Rory Schepisi, Owner of The Drunken Oyster, explained.

The Small Business Administration’s, Paycheck Protection Program is a loan for small businesses to help keep their doors open and keep workers paid.

The money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest, and utilities. However, there are strict guideline’s to follow.

“The way the PPP works especially for the restaurant business is we have eight weeks to bring back all the employees that we had. For the restaurant if you have to have on 40 to 70 employees and we’re still not allowed to be open it’s going to cause some major issues,” Schepisi, stated.

Employees like servers earn a majority of their wages from tips, and some may be making more not working.

“For some of the employees that were just part-timers it’s not going to cover them for some of them right now on unemployment they’re making more money than they were before,” Schepisi, explained.

The PPP is not a magic fix but it will help with the necessities and keeping the doors from closing

“It will defitntley help pay our land lord and just some over head costs, our electric and gas,” Schepisi, said.

As of Thursday, April 16, the SBA officially ran out of money for the Paycheck Protection Program.

The website read “The SBA is currently unable to accept new applications for the paycheck protection program based on available appropriations funding.”