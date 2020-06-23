The downtown square in Canyon sees more activity than recent months

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The square in downtown Canyon has seen the coronavirus pandemic affect some of its businesses but things have slowly started to come back around.

Canyon Chamber of Commerce president Mandy Williams, who is also the owner of the popular Canyon Cake Company, Says from March to May businesses on the square were impacted from COVID-19, some even had issues before that. But now that summer has come, more patrons are out and about as the square starts to see more activity.

“I don’t feel that we’ve lost businesses down here,” Williams said. “We did lose a few that weren’t do to COVID-19, but we’ve also gained a few new ones. I think it says a lot our economy, and I think it says a lot for the community that businesses are coming out and supporting these new businesses in our community.”

A brand new business to the square is Palo Duro Canyon Outfitters. Owner Bill Gaydosh was hesitant to open but decided to pull the trigger.

“We originally planned on opening Memorial Day weekend,” Gaydosh said. “We got pushed back two weeks which wasn’t too bad. I told my wife, let’s open this thing up. I think people want to see some progress and want to see something positive happen, and I think we gave it to them.”

Since opening the doors Gaydosh has been very impressed with how business has gone so far.

“Business has really been strong,” Gaydosh said. “We’ve had a lot of people in pretty much everyday. Weekends are obviously better, but we’ve had a great response to the store. And the people that live here in Canyon have been fantastic.”

Williams added the chamber was sad they had to cancel Canyon’s Fourth of July parade that has gone on for over 50 years, but safety in the community is their top priority.