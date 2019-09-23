The do’s and don’t’s of melatonin

With the close of summer, it's now back to your regularly scheduled school and work weeks, here's some tips on taking melatonin for a good night's rest.

Health experts say it may help to take the dietary supplement melatonin.

Melatonin is a hormone your brain makes naturally to control your sleep cycle.

The level of the hormone usually starts to rise after the sun sets, and stays high during the night.

Then it drops in the early morning, helping you wake up.

Experts say if you have insomnia, take melatonin 30 to 60 minutes before bedtime.

If you work the night shift, take it at the end of your workday, but never before you drive home.

Also, be sure to start with a small dose.

If you find you need more, you can slowly up your dosage over time.