The Don Harrington Discovery Center is helping families discover at home

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Like many area organizations, The Don Harrington Discovery Center is having to find new ways to bring science to families.

One of those ways being through video placed on social media platforms.

“Normally when you come to the discovery center we try to show you a few things you can do at home. a lot of things you can’t see at home so it’s fun to go see there but now our focus is totally all at home. we’ve got some different videos using some common household materials,” Mandi Ried, Director of Visitor Experience, stated.

Different science experiment videos have been made to keep kids and their parents entertained.

“Up until now it has been kind of random. we’ve done all sorts of different science experiments of all different areas of science,” Ried said.

However, with Easter right around the corner DHDC is looking at ways to help families celebrate from home.

“This week we’re going to try and focus on easter I actually have behind my computer I have a set up to do a video, teaching people how to make tissue paper flowers,” Ried said.

Ried explained as a non-profit it is important to stay connected with the community, and in return hopefully get the communities support.



“We are still telling people still buy a membership because what we’ll do we are waiting to see how long this thing lasts and we’ll add that time back on once this is all over. so you’re not missing out,” Ried stated.

For those animal enthusiasts, there’s good news.



“We’re still showing off our critters you know someone still has to go in and take care of those guys it’s kind of fun to intermix those with our science experiment videos,” Ried said.

The Don Harrington Discovery Center said they will continue to do their part and help everyone discover at home.

There are also science kits they are selling to do raise funds.