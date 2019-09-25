The Discovery Center talks about their upcoming guest appearances by Steven Spangler

The Don Harrington Discovery Center comes to the studio to talk about their upcoming shows with Steven Spangler.

The first appearance is the Steve Spangler STEM Boot Camp. It is for all teachers from grades kindergarten to 6th. He will be teaching educators strategies to help inspire the next generation in science and engineering.

Registration is online at dhdc.org under the Teachers tab. Partner school districts are $200 per ticket and Non-Partner school districts are $250 per ticket. The event will be held Saturday, September 28th at the Don Harrington Discovery Center from 9 am to 2 pm.

His second appearance will be Steve Spangler Live!, an educational live show that is open to the public. He will be performing Saturday, September 28th at the Amarillo Civic Center beginning at 6:30 pm.